Monolith (TKN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,419.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and approximately $10,419.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

