Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,512,368 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $97,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after buying an additional 13,560,227 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 61.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Li Auto by 141.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,478 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Shares of LI stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.