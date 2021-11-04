Morgan Stanley Acquires 198,189 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,903,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $89,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 637.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,113,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,175 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $48.74 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

