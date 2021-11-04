Morgan Stanley Acquires 55,658 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WHR opened at $218.07 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.42 and a 200-day moving average of $222.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

