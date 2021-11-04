Morgan Stanley Boosts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $170.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.22.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $166.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

