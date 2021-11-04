Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $87,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $22,913,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $850,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 45,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

NYSE LPX opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.