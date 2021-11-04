Morgan Stanley Cuts AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target to $43.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $43.16 on Monday. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.