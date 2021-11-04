Morgan Stanley Cuts FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $275.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.82.

Shares of FLT traded up $9.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.31. 3,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $229.79 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.19. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

