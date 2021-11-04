Morgan Stanley Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $460.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $460.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.42.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $513.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.74. Arista Networks has a one year low of $248.01 and a one year high of $525.00.

Shares of Arista Networks are going to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $169,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,823 shares of company stock worth $128,836,357. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

