Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AFLYY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

AFLYY stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.55. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.