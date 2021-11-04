Morgan Stanley Sells 52,890 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,498,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,890 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Telefónica worth $91,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 56,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 11.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Telefónica by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 132,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telefónica by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

