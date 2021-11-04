Morgan Stanley Takes Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,265,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,740,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of LegalZoom.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $226,202,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $102,196,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $62,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LZ opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.32. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

