Morgan Stanley Trims Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Target Price to $440.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $478.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $358.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,773. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.36. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

