Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.28% of Cardlytics worth $95,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,016,000. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after buying an additional 333,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDLX stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.46. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 50.59%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,850,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,705. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

