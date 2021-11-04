Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $137.32

Shares of Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$137.32 and traded as low as C$135.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$135.00, with a volume of 6,820 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morguard from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Morguard alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.59.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morguard Co. will post 13.6200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2021, the company owned a portfolio of 203 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.9 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,517 hotel rooms.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.