Morpheus.Network (MNW) Market Capitalization Reaches $201.62 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $201.62 million and approximately $722,629.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00006958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00239079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00096737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.