Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 16419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mplx by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mplx by 255.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 515,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Mplx by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

