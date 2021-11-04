Mueller Industries’ (MLI) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Mueller Industries (LON:MLI)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLI opened at GBX 190.88 ($2.49) on Thursday. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of GBX 178.57 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.