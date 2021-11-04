Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$11.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report ($11.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($9.77) and the lowest is ($14.11). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($23.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($60.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($66.05) to ($54.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($31.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($32.62) to ($29.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($22.81) EPS.

NBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $102.83 on Thursday. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 56.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

