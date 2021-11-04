Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report earnings per share of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $7.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $209.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $122.23 and a 52 week high of $213.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,016. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

