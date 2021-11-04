Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2,870.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 43,165 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Natera were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $3,390,970.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,116 shares of company stock worth $27,981,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.68. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.46.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.