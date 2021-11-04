National Bank Financial Boosts GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to C$55.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GFL. CIBC raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

