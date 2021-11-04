National Bank Financial Cuts NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to C$27.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFYEF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

