National Bank Financial Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$46.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$46.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACO.X. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.61.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$41.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$35.68 and a 52-week high of C$46.19.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

