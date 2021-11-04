National Bank Financial Weighs in on GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.83 and a beta of 1.09. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after buying an additional 6,177,420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after buying an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after buying an additional 764,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 101.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

