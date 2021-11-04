Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,654 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.90 and a fifty-two week high of $144.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

