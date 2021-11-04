Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 233 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,750 shares of company stock valued at $36,169,430 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $172.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $273.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.71. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.26 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

