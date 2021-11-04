Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 86 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $117.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.41. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.71 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 167.43% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

