Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $235.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.73 and its 200 day moving average is $201.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.