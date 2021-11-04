Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $84.27 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $84.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

