Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.43 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,304 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,669. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $393.67 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $210.59 and a 12-month high of $393.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.