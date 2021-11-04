Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $468.80 million-$472.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

NTUS traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $26.75. 195,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,905. Natus Medical has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $913.00 million, a P/E ratio of 668.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

