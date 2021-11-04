Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.44

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.74. Nautilus Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 6,664 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAUT shares. Cowen started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $24,961,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $13,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

