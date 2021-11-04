Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $20.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.31. 35,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. Navient has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

