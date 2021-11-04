NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.49 million, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 2.67. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). NCS Multistage had a net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NCS Multistage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NCS Multistage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.