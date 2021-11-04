Neenah (NYSE:NP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

Shares of NYSE NP traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 110,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,210. Neenah has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $915.49 million, a P/E ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neenah stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 1,478.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Neenah were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

