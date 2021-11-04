Neenah (NYSE:NP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.
Shares of NYSE NP traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 110,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,210. Neenah has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $915.49 million, a P/E ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.
About Neenah
Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.
Recommended Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.