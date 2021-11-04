NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives $14.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $796.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

