Nestree Price Tops $0.0058 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and approximately $756,211.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,201.65 or 0.99933207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00060500 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.32 or 0.00767960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.