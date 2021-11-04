NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

