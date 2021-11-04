New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at JMP Securities

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 86.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 438,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 875.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 387,123 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

