Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Shares Down 9.9%

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)’s stock price dropped 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 10,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 12,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

Newtopia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

