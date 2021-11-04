NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $72.68 and last traded at $71.62, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.86.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 754.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

