Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTXVF opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

About Nexteer Automotive Group

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

