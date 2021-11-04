Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in October

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTXVF opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.
About Nexteer Automotive Group
