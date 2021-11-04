NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Trading 2.7% Higher

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) shares traded up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.37. 909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Get NFI Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

About NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.