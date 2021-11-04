Nicholas J. Pace Sells 49,370 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OMI traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.81. 937,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

