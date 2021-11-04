Nimiq Market Cap Tops $78.28 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Nimiq has a total market cap of $78.28 million and $1.66 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,689.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,574.36 or 0.07296876 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.11 or 0.00325587 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.45 or 0.00973770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.26 or 0.00424737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.00269913 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,144,877,554 coins and its circulating supply is 8,530,627,554 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

