Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.54.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDGPY)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

