Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of NIO by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 2.46. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC dropped their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

