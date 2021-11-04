NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 110,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,626,669 shares.The stock last traded at $25.12 and had previously closed at $25.29.

The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NiSource by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NiSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12.

NiSource Company Profile (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

