Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nomad Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-$1.55 EPS.

Shares of NOMD stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $27.59. 6,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.